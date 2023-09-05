Global Wireless Mesh Network Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The Business Research Company's Wireless Mesh Network Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 5, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Wireless Mesh Network Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the wireless mesh network market size is predicted to reach $12.78 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.4%.

The growth in the wireless mesh network market is due to the increasing adoption of smart connected devices. North America region is expected to hold the largest wireless mesh network market share. Major players in the wireless mesh network market include Aruba Networks, BelAir Network Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Firetide Inc., Rajant Corp., Strix Wireless Systems Private Ltd.

Wireless Mesh Network Market Segments

• By Radio Frequency: Sub 1 GHz Band, 2.4 GHz Band, 4.9 GHz Band, 5 GHz Band

• By Mesh Design: Infrastructure Wireless Mesh, AD-HOC Mesh

• By Component: Product, Service

• By Application: Home Networking, Video Surveillance, Disaster Management And Rescue Operations, Medical Device Connectivity, Traffic Management

• By End-Use: Education, Government, Healthcare, Hospitality, Mining, Oil And Gas, Transportation And Logistics, Smart Cities And Smart Warehouses

• By Geography: The global wireless mesh network market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A wireless mesh network refers to a network that is connected by wireless access point (WAP) nodes that have been installed at the locations of each network user. It is used to connect multiple Wi-Fi access points and expand the network coverage.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Wireless Mesh Network Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Wireless Mesh Network Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

