Ilham Aliyev received special representative of Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs for normalization of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations

AZERBAIJAN, September 5 - 05 September 2023, 11:25

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Special Representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation for the normalization of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations Igor Khovaev.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the situation in the region, as well as the opening of Aghdam-Khankendi and Lachin-Khankendi roads.

The head of state pointed out that despite the fact that the representatives of the Armenian population of the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan were invited to the capital Baku and other cities of Azerbaijan to hold discussions on reintegration issues, they refused.

Igor Khovaev noted that Russia would continue its efforts towards the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and ensuring lasting peace in the region.

