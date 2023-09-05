Global Virtual Payment (POS) Terminal Market Is Projected To Grow At A 34.1% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Virtual Payment (POS) Terminals Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Virtual Payment (POS) Terminals Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 5, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Virtual Payment (POS) Terminal Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the virtual payment (POS) terminal market size is predicted to reach $44.96 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 34.1%.

The growth in the virtual payment (POS) terminal market is due to the increasing prevalence of digital payment methods. North America region is expected to hold the largest virtual payment (POS) terminal market share. Major players in the virtual payment (POS) terminal market include Castles Technology, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated, NCR Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, PAX Technology, CitiXsys Technologies.

Virtual Payment (POS) Terminal Market Segments

• By Solution: Software Platform, Professional Services

• By Industry: Retail, Warehouse, Hospitality, Consumer Electronics, Food and Beverages, Healthcare, Entertainment, Other Industries

• By Geography: The global virtual payment (POS) terminal market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The virtual payment (POS) terminals refer to a web-based application that enables to manage the electronic payments over the phone, through the mail, fax, email, or in person. Virtual terminals utilize non-physical software programs yet function similarly to a physical card reader. The customers insert or tap their card into a physical card reader and enter their PIN to confirm the transaction with the machine. After then, the transaction is processed automatically.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Virtual Payment (POS) Terminal Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Virtual Payment (POS) Terminal Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

