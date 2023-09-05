Guidewires Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Guidewires Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Guidewires Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Guidewires Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the guidewires market size is predicted to reach $3 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.6%.

The growth in the guidewires market is due to the rising number of chronic diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest guidewires market share. Major players in the guidewires market include Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic plc, Terumo Corporation, Cook Group, Abbott Laboratories, Cardinal Health, Stryker Corporation.

Guidewires Market Segments

• By Product: Interventional Guidewires, Diagnostic Guidewires

• By Material: Nitinol, Stainless Steel, Hybrid, Other Materials

• By Coating: Coated, Non-Coated

• By Application: Coronary Guidewires, Peripheral Guidewires, Urology Guidewires, Radiology Guidewires, Neurovascular Guidewires, Gastroenterology Guidewires, Other Applications

• By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Research Laboratories, Other End-Users

• By Geography: The global guidewires market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Guidewires refer to a thin wire that is used to understand the placement of a catheter during a medical procedure that is minimally invasive. Guidewires are used to enter the vascular systems while conducting minimally invasive procedures to access the desired part of the body.

