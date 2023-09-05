Technical Textile Market Exploration: An Analysis of Industry Developments and Growth Forecast 2020-2027

Technical Textile Market Research

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The technical textile industry is a sector of the textile industry that focuses on producing textiles and textile-based products for non-conventional purposes, such as industrial applications, healthcare, automotive, construction, aerospace, and more. Unlike traditional textiles like clothing and home furnishings, technical textiles are engineered to have specific performance characteristics and functionalities to meet the demands of various specialized applications.

Rise in demand for geotextile from the emerging economies and surge in preference for non-woven technical fabric have boosted the growth of the global technical textile market. However, high toxic waste production hampers the market. On the contrary, recyclability improvement is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐚𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐭𝐞𝐱𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

Diverse Applications: Technical textiles are used in a wide range of industries and applications, including geotextiles for soil stabilization, medical textiles for surgical implants, protective clothing for firefighters and military personnel, and automotive textiles for airbags and interior components, among many others.

Performance Characteristics: The primary focus of technical textiles is to provide specific performance attributes, such as durability, strength, flame resistance, chemical resistance, UV resistance, and more. These textiles are designed to meet stringent standards and regulations based on their intended applications.

The natural fiber segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period, owing to rising consumer awareness regarding damage caused by synthetic materials to the environment and its beneficial characteristics such as low cost, lightweight, and renewability. However, the synthetic polymer segment dominated the market in 2019, contributing to more than half of the global technical textile market, due to its applications in numerous sectors such as automotive, clothing, construction, and filtration, home furnishing.

𝐂𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐞𝐱𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐬:

-Agro Textiles: Used in agriculture for applications like crop protection and shade nets.

-MediTech Textiles: Includes products like bandages, surgical gowns, and implantable textiles.

-Geo Textiles: Used in civil engineering for soil stabilization, erosion control, and drainage.

-BuildTech Textiles: Used in construction for applications like roofing membranes and reinforcing materials.

-InduTech Textiles: Designed for industrial applications such as conveyor belts and filtration systems.

-MobilTech Textiles: Used in the automotive and transportation industries.

-ProTech Textiles: Designed for personal protective equipment (PPE) and military applications.

-SportTech Textiles: Includes textiles used in sports and outdoor activities, like sports apparel and equipment.

-HomeTech Textiles: Used in home and interior applications like upholstery and carpeting.

-Advanced Manufacturing Techniques: The production of technical textiles often involves advanced manufacturing processes, such as weaving, knitting, nonwoven technologies, and coating or laminating with specialized materials like polymers or metals.

The woven segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global technical textile market, as process enhances the performance of the material and making it ideal for numerous applications such as coveralls, jeans, and thick work clothes. However, the non-woven segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period, due to rising adoption from filtration membranes manufacturers, and healthcare apparels manufacturers

𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Ongoing research and development efforts in the technical textile industry lead to continuous innovation and the development of new materials and products with enhanced properties and functionalities.

𝐄𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐬: Sustainability and environmental considerations are becoming increasingly important in the technical textile industry. Manufacturers are exploring eco-friendly materials and processes to reduce their environmental footprint.

The market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2019, contributing to more than one-third of the market. Moreover, the region is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period, due to developing or growing consumer base and rising awareness among construction and agriculture sector regarding technical textile benefits. The global technical textile market across North America is expected to register the highest CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: The technical textile industry has a global presence, with key players located in various countries. The market for technical textiles continues to grow as industries increasingly recognize the benefits of specialized textile materials.

The technical textile industry plays a vital role in providing specialized textile solutions for a wide range of industries and applications. Its focus on performance, innovation, and adaptability to diverse needs makes it a dynamic and important segment of the overall textile industry.

𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

- Asahi Kasei Corporation

- Berry Global, Inc.

- Ahlstrom Munksjö

- Baltex

- Dupont De Nemours, Inc. (Dupont)

- Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

- Freudenberg & Co. KG

- Duvaltex

- HUESKER Synthetic GmbH

- GSE Environmental

- KONINKLIJKE TEN CATE BV

- Kama Holdings Limited

- Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

- Milliken & Company

- SKAPS Industries.

