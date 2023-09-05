Global Smart Cities Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Smart Cities Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Smart Cities Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the smart cities market size is predicted to reach $1,460.93 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 21.2%.

The growth in the smart cities market is due to the rising urbanization all over the globe. North America region is expected to hold the largest smart cities market share. Major players in the smart cities market include Siemens, Cisco, Hitachi, IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Schneider Electric, Huawei, Intel, ABB, Ericsson, Itron, Oracle, Accenture.

Smart Cities Market Segments

• By Component: Solutions, Services

• By Type: Roadways, Railways, Airways

• By Application: Smart Governance, Smart Building, Smart Utilities, Smart Transportation, Smart Healthcare, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global smart cities market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A smart city employs information and communication technology (ICT) to boost operational performance, share data with the people, and enhance government service and citizen comfort. It employs technology to provide services and solve municipal issues.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Smart Cities Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

