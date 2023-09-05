Global Amniotic Membrane Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company's Amniotic Membrane Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Amniotic Membrane Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the amniotic membrane market size is predicted to reach $2.22 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.2%.
The growth in the amniotic membrane market is due to the rise in the number of transplants. North America region is expected to hold the largest amniotic membrane market share. Major players in the amniotic membrane market include Amnio Technology LLC, Applied Biologics LLC, FzioMed Inc., Human Regenerative Technologies LLC, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation.
Amniotic Membrane Market Segments
• By Product: Cryopreserved Amniotic Membrane, Lyophilization Amniotic Membrane
• By Application: Surgical Wounds, Ophthalmology, Other Applications
• By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs), Specialty Clinics, Research and Academic Institutes
• By Geography: The global amniotic membrane market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
The amniotic membrane is the placenta's deepest layer, consisting of an avascular stromal matrix and a thick foundation membrane. It has several applications in regenerative medicine. It is used as a dressing in different surgical subspecialties to promote wound healing and reduce inflammation.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Amniotic Membrane Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
