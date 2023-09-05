Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) market size is predicted to reach $2.02 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.8%.

The growth in the carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) market is due to the increase in pharmaceutical production. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) market share. Major players in the carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) market include Ashland Inc., DKS Co Ltd., Daicel Corporation, Amtex Corp, Nippon Paper Industries Co Ltd., Akzo Nobel NV, CP Kelco US Inc.

Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Market Segments

• By Grade: High Purity, Industrial, Technical

• By Property: Thickening Agent, Stabilizer, Binder, Anti-Repository Agent, Lubricator, Emulsifier, Excipient

• By Application: Food And Beverages, Oil And Gas, Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Detergents, Paper Processing

• By Geography: The global carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Carboxymethylcellulose refers to an acid ether derivative of cellulose that is made up of glucopyranose monomers and is present as its sodium salt. CMC is available in various forms, including powders, granules, and gels, depending on its application. They are used as viscosity modifiers and to stabilize emulsions.

