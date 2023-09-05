STATEMENT OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS ON THE FILING OF PSR NO. 776 CALLING ON PROBE ON THE KILLING OF JOHN FRANCES OMPAD

Tila sunod-sunod na yata ang 'di umano'y "aksidenteng" pagpatay sa mga kabataan. Bukod kay Jemboy Baltazar, kabilang na ngayon sa mga nagluluksa ang pamilya ni John Frances Ompad. Hindi yata ganyan ang sinasabing "isolated incidents". Nakakalungkot na dumadami pa ang mga biktima tulad ni Kian delos Santos, Carl Arnaiz, at Kulot de Guzman.

Naghain ako ng resolution upang imbestigahan na, once and for all, ang mga pangyayaring ito.

As Chair of the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality, we are hopeful that the Senate will act on my call to investigate the spate of violent killings of one of the most vulnerable sectors in our society -- children and the youth.

Kailangan nang matigil ang pag-abusong ito ng mga pulis-- mga opisyal na pinagkakatiwalaan sana nating magliligtas dapat sa ating mga kapamilya at kabataan. Their brazen actions have resulted in a creeping culture of fear and distrust of law enforcement in our communities.

Tuldukan na ang patayan. Tama na, please naman. Kailangang panindigan ng ating mga pulis ang motto nilang Serve and Protect.

VIDEO STATEMENT GOOGLE DRIVE LINK:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/157S4UCmqFb85HkW271Uto8EfEVa93QVJ/view?usp=drive_link