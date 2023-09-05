“BUSINESS AS USUAL IN HONIARA” – RSIPF

The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) wish to advise the general public especially in Honiara that it’s “business as usual” as the High Court case in relation to the extension of the National General Election (NGE) decision is expected to be delivered this week.

Police would like to assure the general public that there is no anticipation of any problems to happen during the handing out of the decision. Police is ready to deal with any person or group who intends to cause any unlawful activity.

Deputy Commissioner of the RSIPF, Ian Vaevaso, said business houses, schools, clinics and other essential services to continue as normal.

DC Vaevaso encouraged law-abiding citizens of Solomon Islands to remain calm and go about their normal business and lives as usual.

The RSIPF is urging members of the public to pass on any information about anyone planning to disturb the peace and rule of law in our country by contacting a nearest police station or by calling the Police National Centre on phone 23666 or the toll free number (999).

