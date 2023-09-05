North America Rolled Vinyl Decking Market 2020 Precise Outlook - Dec-Tec, DekSmart, Tufdek, Weatherdek, Intellideck

North America Rolled Vinyl Decking Market 2020 Driving Factors Forecast Research 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the North America rolled vinyl decking market generated $0.8 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $2.1 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 9.2% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Rapid growth in commercial real estate and increase in renovation projects and demand for superior properties of vinyl-based products drive the growth of the North America rolled vinyl decking market. However, stringent regulations on vinyl-based compounds restrains the growth to some extent. On the other hand, increase in number of homeowners and residential buildings presents new opportunities in the upcoming years.

COVID-19 scenario:

• The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the North America rolled vinyl decking market.

• The implementation of lockdown led to temporary shutdown of all construction activities. It further delayed new construction projects and renovation of houses, which significantly declined the demand for rolled vinyl decking.

• Furthermore, the pandemic had disrupted the supply chain and stopped manufacturing facilities.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the North America rolled vinyl decking market based on application, end use, and country.

Based on application, the roof decks segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding more than one-fourth of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the floating deck systems segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 10.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on end use, the residential segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding more than half of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the industrial segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 9.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on country, U.S. contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding nearly two-thirds of the North America rolled vinyl decking market, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. Moreover, Mexico is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the North America rolled vinyl decking market analyzed in the research include Armor decking, Bradbury Co., Inc, Duradek, Global Decking Systems, Dec-Tec, DekSmart, Tufdek, Weatherdek, and Intellideck.

