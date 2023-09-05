Vietjet Air announces Hà Nội – Jakarta direct air route

VIETNAM, September 5 -

JAKARTA – Vietnamese budget airline Vietjet Air on September 4 announced its direct air route connecting Hà Nội of Việt Nam and Jakarta of Indonesia.

The new air route, due to start this September, will use modern aircraft to fly four times a week between the two capital cities. This will be Vietjet Air’s fourth direct route between Việt Nam and Indonesia, and this will help increase the number of weekly flights between the two countries to 92 this December.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, who is in Jakarta to attend the 43rd ASEAN Summit and related meetings, attended the ceremony along with other officials of the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation.

PM Chính congratulated Vietjet Air on its expansion plan with the new air route linking Hà Nội and Jakarta, which he said would help promote trade and investment between the two countries.

He reminded that Indonesia is one of Việt Nam’s most important trading partners in Southeast Asia. It is a large market of approximately 280 million consumers that houses the megacity of Jakarta inhabited by more than 10 million.

Vietjet Air aims to transport a million passengers per year between Indonesia and Việt Nam, contributing to enhancing their strategic partnership, and serving as a bridge for cultural and economic exchanges between the two countries’ people. VNS