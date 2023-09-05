Global Smart Locks Market Is Projected To Grow At A 14.2% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Smart Locks Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Smart Locks Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the smart locks market size is predicted to reach $4.21 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 14.2%.

The growth in the smart locks market is due to an increase in the number of residential and commercial projects. North America region is expected to hold the largest smart locks market share. Major players in the smart locks market include Allegion PLC, Assa Abloy AB, August Home, Cansec Systems Ltd., Dorma + Kaba Holding AG, Gantner Electronic GmbH.

Smart Locks Market Segments

• By Product: Deadbolts, Commercial, Padlocks, Other Products

• By Communication Technology: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Zigbee, Z-Wave

• By Authentication Method: Biometric, Pin Code, RFID Cards

• By Application: Residential, Hospitality, Enterprise, Critical Infrastructure, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global smart locks market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Smart locks refer to a mechanical and electrical lock that may be opened wirelessly with authentication from authorized users by connecting to the home's Wi-Fi network, which allows it to receive the code or smartphone command to lock or unlock to enhance security.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Smart Locks Market Trends And Strategies

4. Smart Locks Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

