Global Infection Control Supplies Market Is Projected To Grow At A 4.2% Rate Through The Forecast Period
The Business Research Company's Infection Control Supplies Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Infection Control Supplies Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the infection control supplies market size is predicted to reach $52.7 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.2%.
The growth in the infection control supplies market is due to the growing prevalence of nosocomial infections. North America region is expected to hold the largest infection control supplies market share. Major players in the infection control supplies market include Steris Corporation, Getinge, 3M, Ecolab Inc., Johnson & Johnson Pvt. Ltd., Cardinal Health Inc., Medline Industries LP, Matachana.
Infection Control Supplies Market Segments
• By Product Type: Disinfectant, Medical Face Mask, Surgical Cap, Surgical Gown, Medical Gloves
• By Distribution Channel: Wholesalers, Retailers, Pharmacies, E-Commerce, Other Channels
• By End-Use: Hospitals And Clinics, Medical Device Companies, Pharmaceutical Companies, Research Laboratories, Other End-Users
• By Geography: The global infection control supplies market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Infection control supplies refer to tools that provide a barrier for skin, nose, and clothes against infectious agents. Infection control supplies are used to stop or prevent infections from spreading usually in a healthcare environment.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Infection Control Supplies Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
