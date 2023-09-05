BTS V's "Seoul, Make It Yours" Seoul Edition 23 Launches Its Global Campaign

Seoul, South Korea--(ANTARA/Business Wire)-- The Seoul Metropolitan Government and Seoul Tourism Organization announced the worldwide release of Seoul Edition 23: New Tradition, a Seoul tourism promotional campaign video featuring V of BTS, on September 1. Its teaser video boasted a significant response, raking in 400,000 views in just one week.

The second installment of the campaign, Seoul Edition 23: Nature in the City, is scheduled for release on September 8.









A Seoul tourism promotional video for 2023 featuring V, BTS member and Honorary Tourism Ambassador of Seoul, was released on VisitSeoul TV ( https://www.youtube.com/VisitSeoulTV ), the official YouTube channel for Seoul tourism operated by the Seoul Tourism Organization.





The first feature video, New Tradition, introduces Seoul and its capacity to encompass elements of the past in the modern day. The video starts with the Seoul Edition 23 title, juxtaposing V against the Seoul backdrop. It then progresses to show how the traditional marks and symbols of the city remain incorporated in our daily lives in modernized form, such as the Y2K fashion found at Dongmyo Market, a modern café in a traditional market, and the media façade exhibition in Gwanghwamun Square. The video wraps up with the message, Seoul, Make It Yours, to encourage global viewers to seize the opportunity to experience Seoul in the here and now.





The second feature video, Nature in the City, slated to be unveiled on September 8, puts the lifestyle of Seoulites on display embracing nature in the bustling downtown area.





In addition, the Seoul Edition Hashtag Event will be held for one month in September on Visit Seoul social media channels. Those who post the designated hashtag with photos of the places they want to visit, or recommend, are entered into a lottery drawing to earn the chance to win a roundtrip air ticket to and from Seoul, as well as two nights voucher at a five-star hotel. Event details can be found on Visit Seoul’s official Instagram channel (@visitseoul_official) and other Visit Seoul social media channels from September 1.





The Seoul tourism promotional campaign holds great significance as it showcases the Seoul Metropolitan Government's new brand slogan, Seoul, My Soul, across the world. Labeled with the new brand slogan, campaign content will be released to people around the world using influential outdoor media channels in six major cities, including Times Square of New York City, Tokyo, Shanghai, Bangkok, and Taipei. All displayed content will align with the theme of taking selfies with V in hopes of going viral among fans and other interested viewers in the global community.





The campaign will also be featured across the globe in the U.S., Europe, and other regions of Asia through major television networks, such as CNN and NBC, as well as the press media, New York Times.





Going beyond just promoting Seoul as a tourist destination, the Seoul Tourism Organization will send a strong message to attract tourists by describing a fast-changing Seoul as a "limited-edition item". The campaign also places emphasis on setting the tone for Seoul's image as a city that embraces the "newtro" trend alongside the ability to harmonize itself with the nature in and around Seoul.









Contacts

Kwon Dayoung





Source: Seoul Tourism Organization