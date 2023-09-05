Ammonia Market Size, Share, Revenue, Forecast, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Ammonia Global Market

The Business Research Company's Ammonia Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 5, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Ammonia Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the ammonia market size is predicted to reach $90.66 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.3%.

The growth in the ammonia market report is due to the growth of the fertilizer industry. Asia-pacific region is expected to hold the largest ammonia market share. Major players in the ammonia market industry include Yara International ASA, BASF SE, CF Industries Holdings, Inc., Nutrien Ltd., SABIC.

Ammonia Market Segments

• By Product Type: Anhydrous Ammonia, Aqueous Ammonia

• By Form Type: Liquid, Powder

• By Application Type: Fertilizers, Chemicals, Refrigeration, Pharmaceutical, Fibers and Plastics, Pulp and Papers, Other Application Types

• By Geography: The global ammonia market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Ammonia generally refers to a colorless gas composed of hydrogen and nitrogen. It is the simplest stable compound of these elements and is used to make a variety of commercially relevant nitrogen compounds. Ammonia is used as a fertilizer in the agricultural industry. Ammonia is also used as a refrigerant gas, for the purification of water supplies, and in the manufacture of plastics, explosives, textiles, pesticides, dyes and other chemicals.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Ammonia Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

