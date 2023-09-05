Global Electric Toothbrush Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Electric Toothbrush Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Electric Toothbrush Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the electric toothbrush market size is predicted to reach $4.77 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.4%.

The growth in the electric toothbrush market industry is due to the rise in dental problems. North America region is expected to hold the largest electric toothbrush market share. Major players in the electric toothbrush market analysis include Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate Palmolive, Conair Corporation, Den-Mat Holdings LLC, FOREO.

Electric Toothbrush Market Segments

• By Product: Battery, Rechargaeble

• By Bristle: Soft, Nanometer

• By Technology: Rotational, Vibrational

• By End-User: Adults, Children, Geriatric

• By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets or Hypermarkets, Pharmacy or Drug Stores, Online Retail Stores, Other Channels.

• By Geography: The global electric toothbrush market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Electric toothbrushes are brushes that use bristle motions to clean the teeth and are powered by a rechargeable battery charged by inductive charging. The electric toothbrush is used to remove plaque and prevent gingivitis by cleaning the teeth, gums, and tongue.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Electric Toothbrush Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

