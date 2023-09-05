Chronic Lower Back Pain Market to Reach US$ 9,770.1 Million by 2033, at CAGR of 3.85% from 2023 to 2033

The chronic lower back pain market is anticipated to reach US$ 9,770.1 Million by 2033, at a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.85% from 2023-2033.

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, September 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the chronic lower back pain market in the United States, EU5 (including Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan. It covers aspects such as treatment methods, drugs available in the market, drugs in development, the proportion of various therapies, and the market’s performance in the seven major regions. Additionally, the report evaluates the performance of leading companies and their pharmaceutical products. Current and projected patient numbers across these key markets are also detailed in the report. This study is essential for manufacturers, investors, business planners, researchers, consultants, and anyone interested or involved in the chronic lower back pain market.

How big is the chronic lower back pain market?

The 7 major chronic lower back pain markets reached a value of US$ 6,449.9 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the 7MM to reach US$ 9,770.1 Million by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.85% during 2023-2033.

The market for managing chronic lower back pain is burgeoning, driven by several influential factors that reflect societal, demographic, and technological changes. One of the most significant driving forces is the growing aging population, as older individuals are more susceptible to musculoskeletal disorders, including chronic lower back pain. Modern work environments often involve prolonged periods of sitting, which increases the prevalence of lower back issues among younger adults as well. The advent of remote work has exacerbated this trend, leading to an escalating demand for back pain management products and services. Advancements in medical imaging and diagnostic tools have made it easier to identify and manage back pain. Increasing awareness regarding the significance of early diagnosis and treatment has propelled the need for specialized care, contributing to market growth. The expansion of insurance policies to cover treatments for chronic pain, including physical therapy, prescription medication, and even surgical interventions, has lowered financial barriers for patients.

This accessibility encourages more people to seek professional treatment, stimulating market demand. Innovation in medical technology, such as minimally invasive surgeries, wearable tech, and telehealth services, offers new avenues for treatment. These technologies not only make it easier for patients to receive care but also improve the efficacy of chronic lower back pain management, driving market growth. The rise in popularity of alternative therapies like acupuncture, chiropractic care, and herbal medicines has created a new segment within the market. While they don’t replace conventional treatments, they offer supplementary options that attract a diverse consumer base. The costs associated with chronic lower back pain are substantial, affecting productivity due to absences from work and increased healthcare spending. Employers and policymakers are therefore invested in effective treatment methods, further pushing the chronic lower back pain market forward.

Countries Covered:

• United States

• Germany

• France

• United Kingdom

• Italy

• Spain

• Japan

Analysis Covered Across Each Country:

• Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario

• Historical, current, and future performance of the chronic lower back pain market

• Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market

• Sales of various drugs across the chronic lower back pain market

• Reimbursement scenario in the market

• In-market and pipeline drugs

This report also provides a detailed analysis of the current chronic lower back pain marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.

In-Market Drugs:

• Drug Overview

• Mechanism of Action

• Regulatory Status

• Clinical Trial Results

• Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs:

• Drug overview

• Mechanism of action

• Regulatory status

• Clinical trial results

• Drug uptake and market performance

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the chronic lower back pain market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

