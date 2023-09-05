Global Corrugated Handle Box Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Corrugated Handle Box Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Corrugated Handle Box Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the corrugated handle box market size is predicted to reach $49.48 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 3.3%.

The growth in the corrugated handle box market is due to the increase in online shopping. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest corrugated handle box market share. Major players in the corrugated handle box market include Reid Packaging, Allen Field Company Inc., Unicraft, Guangzhou Bosing Paper Printing and Packaging Co. Ltd., GWP Group, WH Skinner.

Corrugated Handle Box Market Segments

• By Material: Kraft Paper, Container Board, Corrugated Board, Recycled Paper, Molded Fiber Pulp, Other Materials

• By Printing Technology: Digital Printing, Flexography Printing, Lithography Printing

• By End User: Agriculture, Chemicals, Food And Drink, Pharma, Personal Care, Retail, Other End Users.

• By Geography: The global corrugated handle box market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A corrugated handle box refers to a handle box that is used as shipping or transportation containers. The corrugated handle boxes are made of sheets of paper and cardboard containing three layers of material on the sides, namely an interior layer, an outside layer, and a middle layer. These boxes offer protection, durability, and cushioning for shipping and storing products. These boxes are biodegradable and can be recycled and reused.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Corrugated Handle Box Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Corrugated Handle Box Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

