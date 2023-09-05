Compost Market Size, Share, Forecast, Revenue, And Drivers For 2023-2032

Compost Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Compost Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the compost market size is predicted to reach $9.51 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.5%.

The growth in the compost market trends is due to the increasing demand for organic farm products. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest compost market share. Major players in the compost market growth include MyNOKE, NutriSoil, Davo’s Worm Farms, Suman Vermi Compost, Wormpower.

Compost Market Segments

• By Product Type: Yard Trimming, Food Waste, Manure, Mushroom Compost, Vermicomposting

• By Application: Agriculture, Home Gardening, Landscaping, Horticulture, Construction, Other Applications.

• By Geography: The global compost market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The compost refers to a mixture that is used for fertilizing, enhancing soil structure, offering a variety of nutrients to plants, and increasing the number of helpful bacteria in the soil. Compost can be manufactured artificially by creating ideal environment for composting by regulating the aerobic, biological breakdown of biodegradable materials.

