Blockchain Revolutionizes Film Distribution: 'Barbarian Invasion' to Premiere on CINEASTE.io
Award-winning director Tan Chui Mui and CINEASTE.io premiere "Barbarian Invasion" using blockchain and NFTs to redefine cinema on Sep 10, UTC Time.
This is a significant step toward transforming how audiences engage with and benefit from cinematic art.”SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The future of cinema arrives on September 10th, UTC Time, as CINEASTE.io, an innovative film streaming and tokenization platform, exclusively premieres the latest masterpiece "Barbarian Invasion" by award-winning Malaysian director Tan Chui Mui. Known for her works in the Malaysian New Wave cinema and a recipient of the Rotterdam Film Festival's Tiger Award, Mui’s newest film will exclusively debut online in North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.
CINEASTE.io is a film distribution platform with blockchain technology, offering not just streaming but also tokenized revenue-sharing models. This exclusive premiere serves as an avant-garde example of how cinema and technology can come together to disrupt an industry.
Echo Tang, CINEASTE.io’s Head of Growth and partnership, said: "We're thrilled to kick off our platform's journey with an exclusive premiere of such an important film by Tan Chui Mui. This is a significant step toward transforming how audiences engage with and benefit from cinematic art."
Unique to CINEASTE.io, a feature that allows audience reviews and insights to be immortalized on the blockchain is set to launch shortly after, giving each viewer a lasting imprint in cinematic history.
About CINEASTE.io:
CINEASTE.io is a cutting-edge platform that combines cinema and blockchain technology, breaking the mold of traditional film distribution with innovative streaming and tokenized revenue-sharing models.
