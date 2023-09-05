U.S. Large Screen Display Market Size, Growth Opportunities, Revenue, Company Profile | Forecast, 2021-2030

U.S. Large Screen Display Market

The U.S. large screen display market size was valued at $2.91 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $8.45 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.0%.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report on the Global U.S. Large Screen Display Market by Screen Size (80 Inch to 99 Inch, 100 to 149 inch, 150 to 199 inch, 200 to 300 inch, and Above 300 inch), Application (B to B and B to C), Product (Single screen, Video wall and Projector), Location (Indoor and Outdoor), and End User (Retail, Education, Healthcare, Corporate, Stadiums, Media and Entertainment, Government, and Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030.

The research provides a clear picture of the market’s current needs and future prospects. The research study gives a 360-degree overview of the overall market environment by supplying details on the U.S. Large Screen Display Market size and share analysis, market dynamics, segmental & regional analysis, top investment pockets, competition landscape and other factors for the projected forecast period.

The Research report presents a complete judgment of the U.S. Large Screen Display Market trends, growth factors, consumption, production volume, CAGR value, attentive opinions, profit margin, price, and industry-validated market data. The report is a useful resource for businesses, investors, shareholders and new entrants to gain an in-depth understanding of the market and make informed decisions and settle on educated business choices based on their business goals. The analysis sheds insight on the global U.S. Large Screen Display Market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Businesses can evaluate the Porter's Five Forces Analysis to determine the structure, level of competition, and industry's strengths and weaknesses. The report also contains information and statistics, tables and figures that are used in strategic planning for the company’s success. The report will be remarkable in its ability to provide worldwide investors with the information they need to make informed judgments about the market. Also, these research report provides accurate economic, global, and country-level predictions and analysis.

Research Methodology:

The research uses both primary and secondary research to assemble data on the various facets of the international U.S. Large Screen Display Market. Using interviews or surveys, primary market research has been used to collect highly authenticated data from direct sources, such as consumers in a particular market. Secondary market research is a method for gathering information from previously released data that has been produced by international organizations, business groups, government and research institutions, and so on. The global U.S. Large Screen Display Market report demonstrates information about the current and historical data of the market.

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of the global U.S. Large Screen Display Market is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, U.S. Large Screen Display market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Some of the prominent players of the global U.S. Large Screen Display Industry include iSEMC, Koninklijke Philips N.V., LG Electronics Inc., NEC Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Planar Systems, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corporation, ViewSonic Corporation, and Volanti Displays.

Segmentation Analysis:

Based on application, the B to B segment contributed to around four-fifths of the U.S. large screen display market in 2020, and is expected to lead the trail by 2030. Rise in internet penetration and digitalization has led to the development of advanced display system. The corporates are using large screen displays for various purposes such as command & control, conferencing & collaboration, digital signage, training & induction, and others in various day to day activities, thus propelling the segment growth. The B to C segment, however, would register the fastest CAGR of 12.8% throughout the forecast period, owing to the fact that large screen displays are used in the B2C market for watching movies and gaming.

Based on location, the indoor segment accounted for nearly three-fifths of the U.S. large screen display market revenue in 2020, and is anticipated to rule the roost by the end of 2030. This is due to the fact that indoor displays help drive highly targeted marketing campaign to audience within premises, engage people, and enhance advertising and broadcasting information within industries. The outdoor segment, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that the technology offers features such as intelligent broadcasting and control, advertisement detecting, safety broadcast, and innovative interactive areas.

Based on end user, the corporate segment held the major share in 2020, generating nearly one-fifth of the U.S. large screen market. Increase in adoption of large screen displays in conference rooms, cafeterias, and work floors help engage their employees, and visitors. This is because interactive wayfinding can give every patients and visitors enhanced sense of well-being, safety, and security. These displays are also installed in office entrances for security, thus driving the segment growth. The healthcare segment, on the other hand, would portray the fastest CAGR of 12.4% from 2021 to 2030.

By Region:

1) North America (Canada, Mexico, and the United States)

2) Europe (France, Italy, Germany, Spain, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe)

3) Asia-Pacific (Australia, Japan, South Korea, China, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific)

4) LAMEA (Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America)

Key Findings of the Study

By product, in 2020, the 80 to 99 inch screen size generated the highest revenue in the U.S. large screen display market.

In 2020, the corporate segment garnered the highest revenue among the application segment.

