MACAU, September 5 - Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on "Haikui"

Update Time: 2023-09-05 11:10

Signals Forecast Period Probability Typhoon Signal No.1 In effect

Tropical cyclone "Haikui" will move further inland, and gradually weaken. SMG will cancel all tropical cyclone warning signal, when it further weakens into a low pressure area.

As affected by the remnants of "Haikui", showers will become more frequent tonight in Macao, and there will be occasional showers and thunderstorms in the next few days. The public is advised to pay attention to the latest weather information.

Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.