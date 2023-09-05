【Expanding Southeast Asian markets】MGTO brands the destination at Indonesian international travel fair

MACAU, September 5 - Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) participated in the consumer travel fair “ASTINDO Travel Fair” in Jakarta, Indonesia to promote Macao’s diverse offer of “tourism +” experiences among residents and attract more Indonesian travelers to Macao, as part of the vigorous endeavor to expand international visitor markets for tourism and economic recovery.

Partner with businesses in destination marketing

The Indonesian international travel fair “ASTINDO Travel Fair” was held at the mega shopping mall Pantai Indah Kapuk (PIK) Avenue in Jakarta, Indonesia from 31 August to 3 September. MGTO partnered with the representatives of Macao’s integrated resort enterprise, travel agencies and Macau International Airport Co. Ltd. to join the event. The Office set up a Macao booth to promote Macao’s World Heritage, events, gastronomy and leisure travel. The booth featured a tourist information counter, business networking, interactive game and check-in spot. Visitors could learn more about travel to Macao. High-end consumers were drawn to visit Macao.

ASTINDO Travel Fair was organized by the Indonesian Travel Agents Association ASTINDO as one of Indonesia’s largest consumer travel fairs, which gathers exhibitors from many tourist destinations, airlines and outbound/local tourism operators.

Indonesia ranks as second largest international visitor market for Macao

As a Southeast Asia travel market with great potential, Indonesia ranks second among Macao’s international visitor markets and fifth among the ten leading visitor source markets. With the gradual increase of direct flights between Macao and Southeast Asia, MGTO actively organizes familiarization group visits to Macao from different countries and regions. A delegation of 19 representatives of the Indonesian travel trade was invited to visit Macao in late July for a first-hand experience of different tourist attractions and hotel facilities. The visit inspired their design of Macao tourism products and experiences tailored for Indonesian visitors. An all-rounded online-offline marketing campaign will go on in the future to tap the potential of the Indonesian visitor market.

Committed to the development strategy of “1+4” adequate diversification, MGTO will keep deepening integration of “tourism +”, diversifying international markets and promoting Macao tourism products and the destination through a variety of marketing initiatives.