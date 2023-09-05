St. Johnsbury Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A4006500
TROOPER: David Garces
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 09/04/2023 at 1956 hours
STREET: US Route 2
TOWN: Concord
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Wesley Rd
OPERATOR: Juvenile
AGE: 18
SEAT BELT? N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Peacham, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2005
VEHICLE MAKE: GMC
VEHICLE MODEL: Sierra
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: Northeastern Vermont Regional
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 09-04-2023 at 1956 hours, VSP St. Johnsbury responded to a report of a vehicle that crashed into telephone pole on US Route 2 near Wesley Rd, in Concord, VT. As a result of this crash, power lines were down across all of Route 2 blocking both lanes of travel for several hours until the power company was able to fix the damage. The operator and only occupant of the vehicle was an 18 year old male who was not wearing a seatbelt. Troopers suspected the operator was under the influence and the investigation was continued on the operator who was transported to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital for minor injuries by CALEX EMS. VSP was also assisted at the scene by the Concord Fire Department. This incident remains open pending further investigation and potential criminal charges.
