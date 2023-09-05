St. Johnsbury Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A4006500

TROOPER: David Garces

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 09/04/2023 at 1956 hours

STREET: US Route 2

TOWN: Concord

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Wesley Rd

OPERATOR: Juvenile

AGE: 18

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Peacham, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2005

VEHICLE MAKE: GMC

VEHICLE MODEL: Sierra

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: Northeastern Vermont Regional

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 09-04-2023 at 1956 hours, VSP St. Johnsbury responded to a report of a vehicle that crashed into telephone pole on US Route 2 near Wesley Rd, in Concord, VT. As a result of this crash, power lines were down across all of Route 2 blocking both lanes of travel for several hours until the power company was able to fix the damage. The operator and only occupant of the vehicle was an 18 year old male who was not wearing a seatbelt. Troopers suspected the operator was under the influence and the investigation was continued on the operator who was transported to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital for minor injuries by CALEX EMS. VSP was also assisted at the scene by the Concord Fire Department. This incident remains open pending further investigation and potential criminal charges.

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.