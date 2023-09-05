New Sequel Book by Bruce Dulany "Valerie and the Curse of the Diamond Necklace," Now Available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble

We Make Stories Come To Life Through Self Publishing Valerie and the Curse of the Diamond Necklace by Bruce Dulany Valerie and the Curse of the Diamond Necklace by Bruce Dulany is Available on Amazon Valerie and the Curse of the Diamond Necklace by Bruce Dulany is Available on Barnes & Noble

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Following the remarkable success of his debut novel "Valerie," multi-faceted author Bruce Dulany proudly announces the release of his much-anticipated sequel, " Valerie and the Curse of the Diamond Necklace ." Bruce , who owned and operated several successful small businesses, worked in grocery stores, and delivered bread to support his family before turning to writing, weaves a thrilling tale of mystery, suspense, adventure, drama, and humor. The story centers on Valerie, the quintessential underdog who, along with her uncle, is immersed in a world of unexplainable misfortunes. These misfortunes, turns out, are driven by a curse placed on her family over 150 years ago.Bruce's journey to writing was unexpected but transformative. Having found an old journal from his middle school days while cleaning his garage, he was reminded of a teacher who told him he had a knack for storytelling. This rekindled his love for writing. He later incorporated his experiences working part-time at a school, where he met many wonderful children, into his storytelling, often writing stories for classrooms that included each student as a character.When the COVID-19 pandemic hit and Bruce lost his job, he began writing more. The creation of the character Valerie and her world came naturally, and with the encouragement of a friend, the original story was born. Now, the adventures continue with "Valerie and the Curse of the Diamond Necklace." The 218-page sequel promises to keep readers captivated with its fast-paced narrative and vivid storytelling.In addition to the gripping plot, the book also explores themes of courage, resilience, and the extraordinary power of the unnoticed and the underdogs. As Valerie and her uncle endeavor to break the curse and alter the course of her destiny, readers are taken on a suspenseful and exhilarating journey."Valerie and the Curse of the Diamond Necklace" is now available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Join Valerie on this thrilling sequel and be a part of her adventurous journey!Visit Bruce Dulany’s website now at www.brucedulanybooks.com

