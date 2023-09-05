Breaking Barriers: Miyo the Storyteller Launches Slide Teller, Revolutionizing Access for VIP
Exclusive Experience for Visually Impaired People: Miyo's 'How To Be Japanese Show Introduces Groundbreaking Audio-Slide Description App at the Vancouver Fringe
I had never realized the significance of ensuring accessibility for my show until I had the privilege of hosting a visually impaired friend in the audience.”VANCOUVER, BRITHISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Miyo the Storyteller is thrilled to unveil the launch of Slide Teller. This audio-slide description innovation will provide an inclusive experience for visually impaired individuals attending the Vancouver Fringe Festival.
— Miyo The Storyteller
Currently, in beta on the Apple App Store, Slide Teller paves the way as the first app of its kind, offering audio descriptions for slides, making it possible for people with visual impairments to enjoy the same experience.
"I'm so excited to launch Slide Teller at the Vancouver Fringe," said Miyo. "It's been a dream of mine to make my show accessible to everyone, and this app will make that possible. I can't wait to share my stories with the world."
Miyo's 'How To Be Japanese’ is a one-woman show that dives into the thought-provoking narrative of "Your Normal is Not My Normal,” evoking both heartfelt emotions and uncontrollable laughter.
The show will be performed at the Vancouver Fringe Festival from September 7-17. For more information and to download the app, please visit www.slideteller.com today.
