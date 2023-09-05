Submit Release
News Search

There were 604 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 474,474 in the last 365 days.

Derby Barracks - Unlawful Mischief (Request for Information)

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A5004221

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Aaron Leonard                            

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 0013 hours on 09/03/2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: Derby Pond Rd, Derby VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief

 

ACCUSED: Unknown                                              

 

VICTIM: Constance Sanville

AGE: 62

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police Derby barracks received a report of a vandalism that had taken place at a residence on Derby Pond Road in Derby. Three vehicles were vandalized with spray paint and other substances, as well as the door to the residence and an outbuilding. The incident is believed to have occurred shortly before it was reported at 12:13AM on 09/03/2023. Evidence was collected at the scene which will be sent to the Vermont Forensics Laboratory for analysis.

 

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police barracks in Derby at 802-334-8881. Anonymous tips may be left at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit or by texting the keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES).

 

 

Aaron Leonard, Trooper

Vermont State Police – Derby

35 Crawford Road,

Derby, VT 05829

802-334-8881

aaron.leonard@vermont.gov

 

You just read:

Derby Barracks - Unlawful Mischief (Request for Information)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more