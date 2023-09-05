Derby Barracks - Unlawful Mischief (Request for Information)

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A5004221

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Aaron Leonard

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 0013 hours on 09/03/2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: Derby Pond Rd, Derby VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: Unknown

VICTIM: Constance Sanville

AGE: 62

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police Derby barracks received a report of a vandalism that had taken place at a residence on Derby Pond Road in Derby. Three vehicles were vandalized with spray paint and other substances, as well as the door to the residence and an outbuilding. The incident is believed to have occurred shortly before it was reported at 12:13AM on 09/03/2023. Evidence was collected at the scene which will be sent to the Vermont Forensics Laboratory for analysis.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police barracks in Derby at 802-334-8881. Anonymous tips may be left at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit or by texting the keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES).

Aaron Leonard, Trooper

Vermont State Police – Derby

35 Crawford Road,

Derby, VT 05829

802-334-8881

aaron.leonard@vermont.gov