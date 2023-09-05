Derby Barracks - Unlawful Mischief (Request for Information)
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A5004221
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Aaron Leonard
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 0013 hours on 09/03/2023
INCIDENT LOCATION: Derby Pond Rd, Derby VT
VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Unknown
VICTIM: Constance Sanville
AGE: 62
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police Derby barracks received a report of a vandalism that had taken place at a residence on Derby Pond Road in Derby. Three vehicles were vandalized with spray paint and other substances, as well as the door to the residence and an outbuilding. The incident is believed to have occurred shortly before it was reported at 12:13AM on 09/03/2023. Evidence was collected at the scene which will be sent to the Vermont Forensics Laboratory for analysis.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police barracks in Derby at 802-334-8881. Anonymous tips may be left at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit or by texting the keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES).
Aaron Leonard, Trooper
Vermont State Police – Derby
35 Crawford Road,
Derby, VT 05829
802-334-8881