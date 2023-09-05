Solar Farm Market Trends & Research Insights by 2027

Solar Farm

Solar Farm Market size is projected to hit $261.0 billion by 2027

The global solar farm market was valued at $61.4 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $261.0 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 19.8% from 2020 to 2027.

A solar farm, also known as a solar power plant or solar photovoltaic (PV) farm, is a large-scale facility that generates electricity by harnessing sunlight through an array of solar panels or solar modules. These solar panels convert sunlight into electricity using photovoltaic technology. Solar farms can range in size from a few acres to hundreds of acres and are used to produce renewable energy for various purposes.

The key players operating in the global solar farm market are Trina Solar, Sharp Corporation, TATA Power Solar Systems Ltd., First Solar, Inc., BrightSource Energy, Inc., Shenzhen Topray Solar Co., Ltd., and JA Solar Holdings Co. Ltd.

Key characteristics and components of a solar farm:

Solar Panels: Solar farms consist of numerous solar panels or modules mounted on racks or structures. These panels are made of semiconductor materials (typically silicon) that convert sunlight into direct current (DC) electricity.

Inverters: Inverters are used to convert the DC electricity generated by solar panels into alternating current (AC) electricity, which is suitable for distribution and use in homes, businesses, and the grid.

Mounting Structures: Solar panels are mounted on various types of structures to optimize their orientation towards the sun. Common mounting options include fixed-tilt racks, tracking systems that follow the sun's path (such as single-axis and dual-axis trackers), and ground-mounted arrays.

Land Area: Solar farms require a significant amount of land, which can vary depending on the capacity of the installation. Larger solar farms tend to be more efficient in terms of energy generation per unit of land.

Sunlight Exposure: The location of a solar farm is crucial, and it is typically chosen in areas with high levels of solar irradiance (sunlight exposure) to maximize energy production. Geographic and climatic factors play a significant role in site selection.

Grid Connection: Solar farms are connected to the electrical grid, allowing the generated electricity to be distributed to consumers or integrated into the grid. Grid connection also enables net metering and the sale of excess electricity.

The commercial segment is expected to register a CAGR of 20.3% in the near future.

Europe is anticipated to reach a CAGR of 21.1%. The U.S. and Mexico collectively accounted for around 91.2% solar farm market share in 2019, with the former constituting around 49.8% share.

Asia-Pacific was the highest revenue contributor, and is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 19.5%. The growth of the Asia-Pacific solar PV farm market is driven by increase in government initiatives, such as Akshay Urja, which involves electrification of rural areas.

The distributed generation segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20.3% during the solar farm market forecast period.

The growth of the global solar farm market growth is driven by adoption of renewable electricity generation methods along with focus on carbon emission reduction.

Such tax incentive programs are expected to encourage commercial as well as industrial end users to install solar farms, thereby contributing toward the growth of the global market.

Rise in concern from governments across the globe on increased global warming issues is expected to augment the demand for solar farms.

Governments across different countries are offering new rebate and incentive schemes on installation of solar farms.

On the basis of type, the market is divided into utility-scale, distributed generation, microgrids, and others. The utility-scale segment was the highest contributor in the market. The power generated is bought to utility consumers by power purchase agreement (PPA) or often the farm can be owned by the utility.

Utility businesses can then distribute the power to business or residential clients that are related to their utility grid. Surge in investments in grid expansion and integration of technologies such as UV storage are expected to drive the growth of the solar farm industry.

Rise in construction activities around the world and increase in urbanization have led to shortage of electricity supply.

The use of solar energy by commercial buildings such as offices, malls, and airports help reduce the load on traditional fossil fuel power plants and further decreases the carbon footprint.

Operations and Maintenance (O&M): Routine maintenance and monitoring are essential for the efficient operation of a solar farm. Tasks include cleaning panels, inspecting equipment, and ensuring that the system operates optimally.

Environmental Considerations: Solar farms are generally considered environmentally friendly, as they produce electricity without emitting greenhouse gases or air pollutants. However, site planning should consider potential impacts on local ecosystems, land use, and visual aesthetics.

Utility-Scale vs. Distributed Solar: Solar farms are categorized as utility-scale when they generate electricity for the grid on a large scale. Distributed solar installations, such as rooftop solar panels on homes and businesses, serve localized energy needs.

Economic Viability: The economic viability of a solar farm depends on factors such as the cost of solar panels, inverters, land, and installation, as well as available incentives, subsidies, and energy market conditions.

Lifecycle and Decommissioning: Solar panels have a typical lifespan of 25-30 years or more. At the end of their useful life, decommissioning and recycling of panels must be carefully managed to minimize environmental impacts.

Community Benefits: Solar farms can bring economic benefits to communities through job creation, increased tax revenue, and local investment.

Impact Of Covid-19 On The Global Solar Farm Industry

The outbreak of COVID-19 has led to shortage of manpower in solar industry and loss of components & gadgets. It is expected that social distancing will be followed for a couple of months, and public transport, particularly trains and buses will take time to resume their operations. This has led to disruption of supply chain of solar industry, due to the lockdown implemented by the governments.

Sun-based farms are ideal for creating sun-powered energy, which, in turn, aid in reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Solar farms require ample space, and the cost of constructing is considerably high.

The number of solar farms across the world is anticipated to grow, which acts as a potential opportunity for the expansion of the global market during the forecast period.

