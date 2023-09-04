RSIPF commences traffic operation in preparation towards PG23 game in Honiara

The National Traffic Department of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) have commenced pre games operations in the lead up to the Pacific Games to be held in Honiara from 17 November to 2 December 2023.

Coordinator Operations PG23 Planning Team, Inspector Bryan Erekali says, “The main purpose of the operation is to prepare the public of Solomon Islands for the new changes to Road infrastructure and its usage as we are heading closer to the major upcoming event (PG23).”

The traffic operations conducted by the unit has been focused on a number of key areas as follows;

Public safety messages to pedestrians on safe road uses, etiquette and rules,

Children usage of new road safety mechanisms,

Recent changes to routes to lessen congestions including alternate route uses,

Targeting of unregistered, non-compliant and unroad worthy vehicles, and

The noncompliance of PSV in relation to short routes.

Inspector Erekali says, “The Traffic Operations is expected to continue until the lead up to and after the Games. There are also plans in place for certain route diversions and road adjustments within the games clusters immediately before, during and after the games.”

The Honiara City Council law enforcement team have linked well with RSIPF Traffic Department to make the current ongoing operations a success.

The public at large have been supportive and cooperative to the operations and the support of all road users is required to make the games a safe one.

RSIPF Press