PHILIPPINES, September 5 - Press Release

September 5, 2023 Tulfo files bill mandating public elementary & secondary schools to implement a no collection policy Senator Idol Raffy Tulfo filed a measure instituting a policy that prohibits the mandatory collection of any fees or contributions from students attending public elementary and secondary schools. In filing Senate Bill (SB) No. 2420, Tulfo said students from public schools are mostly from the poorest of the poor families and burdening them with required extra fees only discourage them from pursuing their studies. "By implementing a no collection policy in public schools, this bill seeks to eliminate the barriers that hinder the enrollment and retention of students. "Families with limited financial means will no longer face out-of-pocket costs associated with sending their children to school, thus promoting inclusivity and equal opportunities in education," the bill read. Under SB No. 2420, no fees shall be collected from school children enrolling in pre-school up to Grade IV, during the enrollment period and at any time during the school year. For grade and year levels beyond Grade 4, no collection of any type should be undertaken during the enrolment period and the first month of classes. Starting on the second month, contributions for some memberships may be collected, but only on a voluntary basis and should not be demanded, including boy/girl scouts and red cross memberships, among others. Tulfo's proposed legislation is grounded in the recognition of the constitutional mandate for the provision of free public education at the elementary and secondary levels. Moreover, it aligns with the country's commitment to achieving the Education For All (EFA) Plan 2015 and the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs), particularly concerning primary school participation. Tulfo isinusulong 'no collection policy' sa pampublikong eskwelahan Nagpanukala si Senator Idol Raffy Tulfo ng batas na nagbabawal sa mandatoryong pagkolekta ng anumang bayad o kontribusyon mula sa mga estuyanteng nag-aaral sa pampublikong elementarya at sekondaryang paaralan. Sa paghahain ng Senate Bill (SB) No. 2420, iginiit ni Tulfo na ang mga nag-aaral sa pampublikong paaralan ay mula sa mga pinakamahihirap na pamilya sa bansa at maaaring panghinaan lang sila ng loob na ituloy ang kanilang edukasyon kapag nagpataw pa ng karagdagang bayarin para sa kanila. "By implementing a no collection policy in public schools, this bill seeks to eliminate the barriers that hinder the enrollment and retention of students," saad ni Tulfo. "Families with limited financial means will no longer face out-of-pocket costs associated with sending their children to school, thus promoting inclusivity and equal opportunities in education," dagdag niya. Sa ilalim ng SB No. 2420, hindi maaaring kumolekta ng bayad mula sa mga mag-aaral na nag-eenrol sa pre-school hanggang Grade IV, sa enrollment period at buong school year. Para sa mga lampas Grade IV na, walang anumang uri ng koleksyon ang dapat gawin sa panahon ng enrollment at unang buwan ng mga klase. Simula sa ikalawang buwan, ang mga kontribusyon para sa ilang membership lamang ang maaaring kolektahin, ngunit boluntaryo lamang at hindi dapat hilingin. Kabilang dito ang mga boy/girl scouts at red cross membership. Ang panukalang batas ni Sen. Idol ay umaayon sa pangako ng bansa sa pagkamit ng Education For All (EFA) Plan 2015 at ang Millennium Development Goals (MDGs), partikular na tungkol sa partisipasyon ng elementarya.