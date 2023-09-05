Submit Release
President of Japanese House of Councillors starts official visit to Vietnam

VIETNAM, September 5 -  

HÀ NỘI – President of the House of Councillors of Japan Otsuji Hidehisa and a high-ranking delegation of Japan arrived in Hà Nội on Monday night, beginning an official visit to Việt Nam until Thursday.

The visit is being made at the invitation of National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vương Đình Huệ.

The Japanese delegation was welcomed at Nội Bài International Airport by Chairman of the NA’s Committee for Foreign Affairs Vũ Hải Hà and Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Yamada Takio.

The visit takes place at a time when the two countries are celebrating the 50th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties (September 21, 1973-2023) with many significant activities being held.

It is expected to contribute to further consolidating and deepening the extensive strategic partnership between Việt Nam and Japan. VNA/VNS

