Homicide: 6000 Block of Dix Street, Northeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Monday, September 4, 2023, in the 6000 block of Dix Street, Northeast.

At approximately 1:34 a.m., members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of the sound of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male shooting victim. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 29-year-old Marquette West, of District Heights, MD.

A second adult male victim was located in a neighboring jurisdiction, and it was determined he was injured in this incident. He was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.