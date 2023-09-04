Homicide: 100 Block of M Street, Northeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, in the 100 block of M Street, Northeast.

At approximately 5:09 am, Fifth District officers responded to the location for the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from an apparent stab wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead on Monday, September 4, 2023.

The decedent has been identified as 30-year-old Marcus Thurman, of Northwest, DC.

On Tuesday, August 22, 2023, 22-year-old Stephen Herring, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Kill While Armed (Knife). Detectives are working with the United States Attorney’s Office to upgrade the charges against the defendant in this case.