Arrest Made in a Homicide: Unit Block of Patterson Street, Northeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in reference to a homicide that occurred on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in the Unit block of Patterson Street, Northeast.

At approximately 4:28 pm, Fifth District officers responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male shooting victim. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 44-year-old Charles Antonio Stanton, of Southeast, DC.

On Monday, September 4, 2023, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 38-year-old Brandon Smith, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Second-Degree Murder while Armed.

