Office Chairs Market to Capture a CAGR of 5.40% Between 2023 and 2032 While Touching Approximately USD 21.0 Billion by 2032 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Office Chairs Market Research Report Information By Product Type (Ergonomic Chairs, Executive Office Chairs, Conference Chairs, Computer Chairs and Others), By Material (Mesh, Leather, Fabric, and Plastic), By Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest Of The World) – Market Forecast Till 2032 By MRFR

New York, USA, Sept. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Office Chairs Market Overview

Market Research Future (MRFR) 's report highlights “ Office Chairs Market Information By Product Type, Material, Distribution Channel, And Region - Forecast till 2032"; the market will achieve USD 21.0 Billion in 2032 at a 5.40% CAGR.

Drivers

Trend for Customization to Boost Market Growth

With features like lumbar support, armrests, & seat height that can all be adjusted, customization is becoming more and more crucial in office furniture. Smart chairs with sensors and functions like height adjustment and back support are becoming increasingly popular. To accommodate various workplace settings and individual tastes, chairs are being made in a range of colors, materials, and designs. Wheeled chairs are becoming increasingly popular, allowing workers to move around the workstation with ease.

Opportunities

Demand for Sustainable Materials to offer Robust Opportunities

The market for office chairs is no different from other businesses in that sustainability is an increasing concern. Environmentally friendly materials are being used by manufacturers, including low-impact fabrics, recycled plastics, and timber that has been sourced ethically.



Restraints and Challenges



High Shipping to act as Market Restraint

The high shipping as well as transportation cost may act as a market restraint over the forecast period.



Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2032 USD 21.0 Billion CAGR 5.4% (2023-2032) Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Historical Data 2018- 2022 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product Type, Material, Distribution Channel, And Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Growing trend of interior designing and renovation in corporate offices



Key Players : Eminent industry players profiled in the global office chairs market report include –

Steelcase

Herman Miller

HNI

Flokk

Haworth Zody

Serta Mid-Back

Alera Elusion

GM Seating

Eurotech

Balt Butterfly

KI

Technion

OFS

Flexsteel Furniture

Virco

CF group

Among others.



Market Segmentation

The global office chairs market is bifurcated based on product type, material, and distribution channel.

By product type, the office chairs market is bifurcated into computer chairs, conference chairs, executive office chairs, ergonomic chairs, and others. Of these, computer chairs will lead the market over the forecast period. This is brought on by the expansion of computer operator experts globally as well as the growing operational and administrative usage of computers via businesses and other industries.

By material, the office chairs market is bifurcated into plastic, fabric, leather, and mesh. Of these, mesh will domineer the market over the forecast period. This is because, in comparison to other office chair options, mesh office chairs provide working professionals with more sitting comfort throughout their long workdays in the workplaces. Mesh seats are also less skin-resistant than other types of materials, reducing skin irritation problems.

By distribution channel, the office chairs market is bifurcated into online and offline. Of these, offline will spearhead the market over the forecast period. This is due to the fact that specialist furniture wholesalers are distributed extensively around the globe.

COVID-19 Analysis



There was an increase in demand for home office equipment, particularly office chairs, as more individuals began working from home owing to lockdowns & safety concerns. Many people discovered that in order to set up a proper workstation, comfortable and adjustable chairs with good ergonomics were required. People's preferences in office chairs have changed from office aesthetics up to comfort, customizable functionality, and ergonomic design as remote work has gained popularity. The popularity of chairs with adequate lumbar support, movable armrests, & other ergonomic features increased. Hybrid work arrangements, where employees alternate between work from office & working from home, became popular among businesses. Because businesses would need to provide suitable sitting for both environments, this could have an influence on the need for office chairs.



Regional Analysis

North America to Head Office Chairs Market

In 2022, this market was headed by North America. The recent increase in population and growing standard of living has given the region's building industry significant potential. Due to increased consumer knowledge of how their choices affect their health, their seating habits, and the environment, there is an ongoing increase in the demand for ergonomic seats in the region.

Additionally, the North American office chair market in the US grabbed the utmost market share, while the market in Canada had the quickest rate of expansion. Due to rising demand for office chairs from huge multinational firms and educational institutions throughout the area, North America dominated the worldwide market for office chairs. Along with growing expenditures in the development of technology that enables chairs in being adjusted to different body shapes, manufacturers are designing new chairs.

APAC to Have Admirable Growth in Office Chairs Market



In 2022, the Asia Pacific market had a sizable market share. It is anticipated that greater investment in the construction industry and the development of smart city initiatives would result in new possibilities for participants in ergonomic chair industry in the upcoming years.

The growing per capita income within the developing nations of the Asia Pacific region will also enhance demand. Additionally, the Indian market was the one with the quickest growth in the Asia-Pacific area, while China's office chair market had the greatest market share. Due to the enormous volume of transactions involving commercial housing facilities in nations like China, Hong Kong, India, and Singapore, Asia-Pacific is predicted to rise at a substantial CAGR throughout the projection period. The market for office chairs in Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to increase as a result of the region's expanding business and labor markets.

