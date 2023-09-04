Surgical Imaging Market: Evolving Trends, Innovations, and Strategic Projections (2023-2030)

Surgical Imaging Market3

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has recently published its latest research study titled 'Global Surgical Imaging Market Outlook and Forecast 2023-2030.' This comprehensive report conducts a thorough analysis of market risks, identifies promising opportunities, and offers valuable insights to support strategic and tactical decision-making from 2023 to 2030. The study divides the market into key regions that are driving its growth. Within the report, you'll find information on market research and development, factors contributing to growth, and the evolving investment landscape of the Global Surgical Imaging Market. Notable players featured in the study include GE Healthcare, GENORAY, Hologic, Koninklijke Philips, Medtronic, Shimadzu, Siemens Healthineers, Toshiba Medical Systems, Whale Imaging, and Ziehm Imaging.

Surgical Imaging Market Statistics: The global Surgical Imaging market size was valued at $1,063 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $1,496 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2019 to 2026.

Surgical Imaging Market Growth Drivers:

1. Minimally invasive surgeries: Increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures drives the need for surgical imaging systems, enabling accurate visualization and navigation during surgeries.

2. Technological advancements: Advanced imaging systems with high-resolution imaging, 3D visualization, real-time capabilities, and image-guided navigation improve surgical outcomes, fostering market growth.

3. Burden of chronic diseases: Growing prevalence of chronic diseases necessitates surgical interventions, where surgical imaging systems aid surgeons in complex procedures, enhancing diagnoses and treatment outcomes.

4. Geriatric population: Aging population requires surgical interventions, and surgical imaging systems play a vital role in ensuring precise and safe surgeries for older adults, contributing to market growth.

5. Healthcare infrastructure expansion: Investments in healthcare infrastructure, particularly in developing regions, enhance access to advanced surgical technologies, including surgical imaging systems, driving market growth.

The segments and sub-section of Surgical Imaging market is shown below:

By Modality Type: Mobile C-Arms, Mini C-Arms, and Others

By Technology Type: Image Intensifier, and Flat Panel Detector (FPD)

By Application: Neurosurgery, Orthopedic & Trauma Surgery, Cardiovascular Surgery, General Surgery, Other surgeries

Some of the key players involved in the Market are: GE Healthcare, GENORAY, Hologic, Koninklijke Philips, Medtronic, Shimadzu, Siemens Healthineers, Toshiba Medical Systems, Whale Imaging, Ziehm Imaging.

Important years considered in the Surgical Imaging study:

Historical year – 2017-2021; Base year – 2021; Forecast period** – 2022 to 2030 [** unless otherwise stated]

If opting for the Global version of Surgical Imaging Market; then below country analysis would be included:

– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Answered with this Study:

1) What makes Surgical Imaging Market feasible for long term investment?

2) How influencing factors driving the demand of Surgical Imaging in next few years?

3) Territory that may see steep rise in CAGR & Y-O-Y growth?

4) What geographic region would have better demand for product/services?

5) What opportunity emerging territory would offer to established and new entrants in Surgical Imaging market?

6) What strategies of big players help them acquire share in mature market?

7) Know value chain areas where players can create value?

8) What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Surgical Imaging market growth?

9) Risk side analysis connected with service providers?

Introduction about Surgical Imaging Market

Surgical Imaging Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category)

Surgical Imaging Market by Application/End Users

Surgical Imaging Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Applications

Global Surgical Imaging Sales and Growth Rate (2020-2030)

Surgical Imaging Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application

Surgical Imaging (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.

Surgical Imaging Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

Key Raw Materials Analysis & Price Trends

Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

