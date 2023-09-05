Waves to Warehouses: Harnessing Ocean Energy in Logistics

Energy logistics market to reach $1,383.74 billion in 2031; Renewable energy application to rise at 14.7% CAGR

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Energy Logistics Market," The Energy Logistics Industry was valued at $351.20 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1,383.74 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 14.7% from 2022 to 2031.

The concept of energy logistics is typically attributed to the outsourcing model of energy-based logistics operations, where the service provider integrates with the company’s supply chain department. This logistics partner is responsible for assessing, designing, building, running, and measuring integrated supply chain solutions for the organization. It handles the complete process-to-pay workflow, including managing inbound raw material supply, dynamic logistics, demand-driven logistics, and global distribution. For instance, in August 2021, DSV acquired Agility’s Global Integrated Logistics (GIL) business, which made DSV offer better solutions across air freight, ocean freight, road transport, project transportation, and contract logistics and made DSV the third largest freight forwarder in the world.

In addition, the Global energy logistics market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, owing to improved customer service, reduction in operating costs, and the emergence of a large number of manufacturers & regional energy logistics operators. Furthermore, the companies operating in the market have adopted partnerships, acquisitions, and business expansion to increase their market share and expand their geographical presence. For instance, in May 2022, Kuehne + Nagel International AG partnered with Shell Plc, a British multinational oil and gas company, to support the construction of one of Europe’s most extensive biofuel facilities. Kuehne + Nagel International AG helped in the heavy-lift logistics and module transportation for the hydro-processed esters and fatty acids (HEFA) biofuels project for the facility in the Netherlands. In addition, it also provided sustainable logistics solutions for the safe transport of all machinery and equipment to set up the plant.

The factors such as rise in trade-related agreements, rise of tech-driven energy logistics services, growth in adoption of IoT-enabled connected devices, and increase in wind energy production capabilities supplement the growth of the energy logistics market. However, poor infrastructure & higher logistics costs and lack of control of manufacturers on logistics service are the factors expected to hamper the growth of the market. In addition, emergence of last-mile deliveries coupled with logistics automation and improvement in efficiency and workforce safety creates market opportunities for the key players operating in the market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

Owing to this pandemic, many businesses are halted and are waiting for the market conditions to improve. As a consequence of the coronavirus outbreak, important supply chains in the logistics and transportation industry are hampered, though differently across air, freight, and sea sectors. In addition, logistics firms, which are involved in the movement, storage, and flow of goods, have been directly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. As an integral part of value chains, both within and across international borders, logistics firms facilitate trade & commerce and help businesses get their products to customers. China has its vast supply chain network operational across most of the COVID-19-affected countries, including the U.S., India, Japan, South Korea, Italy, Germany, Spain, the UK, Hong Kong, and Singapore. Moreover, apart from China, all these countries are also involved in trade activities with one another for exchange of varied essential & non-essential goods, including energy-based products, automobile & their ancillary parts, industrial equipment, mobile phones, and even active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). However, because of the COVID-19 outbreak, countries were left with no choice but to temporarily discontinue their trading activities with one another, which adversely impacted the supply of goods, thus causing a disruption in the supply chain.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By application, the renewable energy segment dominated the global energy logistics market in terms of growth rate.

By end user, the government sector segment dominated the global energy logistics market in terms of growth rate.

By mode of transport, the railways segment dominated the global energy logistics market in terms of growth rate.

The leading players operating in the energy logistics market are A.P. Moller - Maersk, Apollo Power Ltd., Beijing Automobile Co., Ltd., BYD Motors Inc., C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., DB Schenker, Deutsche Post AG, Dongfeng Motor Company, DSV, Geodis, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, Kuehne+Nagel International AG, Logistics Plus Inc., MGF, Phoenix Freight Systems, Rhenus Group, and Yusen Logistics Co., Ltd.