09/04/2023

Governor Lamont Activates Connecticut’s Extreme Hot Weather Protocol From Tuesday to Thursday

Cooling Centers Can Be Located by Calling 2-1-1 or Visiting 211ct.org

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that due to a weather forecast indicating that temperatures over the next couple of days are expected to be very hot and humid, he is directing Connecticut’s extreme hot weather protocol to be activated effective at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, and remaining in effect through 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 7, 2023.

The current forecast indicates that temperatures over this period will rise close to or into the low 90s, and the heat index is expected to reach into the mid-90s in certain inland areas of the state.

The purpose of this protocol is to ensure that the most vulnerable populations receive protection from the hot conditions. While enacted, a system is set up for state agencies, municipalities, and other partners to coordinate with United Way 2-1-1 to make sure that information regarding cooling centers is available statewide, providing a location to get some relief.

Governor Lamont is advising those in Connecticut, particularly those who are most vulnerable, to take precautions ahead of the high temperatures. Cooling centers are opening statewide. Anyone in need of a place to get out of the heat can locate their nearest cooling center by calling 2-1-1 or viewing the list online at 211ct.org.

“We may have thought that the hot summer temperatures were over for the season but it looks like we are getting another stretch of heat this week,” Governor Lamont said. “Anyone vulnerable to the heat is advised to take precautions. Cooling centers are open throughout Connecticut and can be located by calling 2-1-1 or visiting 211ct.org.”

The following actions are implemented while Connecticut’s extreme hot weather protocol is enacted:

The Connecticut Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection’s Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security uses its WebEOC communications network, which is an internet-based system that enables local, regional, and state emergency management officials and first responders to share up-to-date information about a variety of situations and conditions.

Municipalities and other partners submit information on the opening of cooling centers into the WebEOC, providing a real-time database on the availability of these locations statewide. United Way 2-1-1 uses the system to act as a clearinghouse to assist residents in locating a cooling center.

Regional coordinators from the Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security monitor WebEOC in order to respond to any requests from municipalities for state assistance.

The energy utility companies provide the state with regular updates regarding the impact of the weather conditions on their respective utilities throughout the duration of the protocol.

Although anyone can suffer from heat-related illness, some people are at greater risk than others:

Infants and young children are sensitive to the effects of high temperatures and rely on others to regulate their environments and provide adequate liquids.

People 65 years of age or older may not compensate for heat stress efficiently and are less likely to sense and respond to change in temperature.

People who are overweight may be prone to heat sickness because of their tendency to retain more body heat.

People who overexert during work or exercise may become dehydrated and susceptible to heat sickness.

People who are physically ill, especially those with heart disease or high blood pressure, or who take certain medications, such as for depression, insomnia, or poor circulation, may be affected by extreme heat.

Some prevention tips to stay safe in extreme heat include:

Keep your body temperature cool to avoid heat-related illness.

Stay in air-conditioned buildings as much as possible. If you must be outdoors, try to limit your outdoor activity to the morning and evening. Try to rest often in shady areas so that your body has a chance to cool off.

Find an air-conditioned shelter. (Call 2-1-1 for a list of cooling centers.) Do not rely on a fan as your primary cooling device.

Avoid direct sunlight.

Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing.

Take cool showers or baths.

Check on those most at-risk several times a day.

Pets that cannot be brought indoors should be provided ready access to water and shade to keep them cool.

Never leave pets inside of parked vehicles because temperatures can soar to life-threatening levels within minutes.

Everyone is also reminded to stay hydrated during periods extreme heat. Because bodies lose fluid through sweat, dehydration is common while experiencing very high temperatures. It is strongly encouraged to: