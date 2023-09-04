Exploring the Global Gadget insurance market: Trends, Analysis, and Future Forecasts | At CAGR 12.9% 2031

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Gadget insurance market has witnessed substantial growth in recent years, and this trend is expected to continue through 2031. A new report provides an in-depth analysis of the Gadget insurance market, including market size, share, and sales estimates, as well as key drivers, opportunities, and restraints. The report also evaluates the market extent of North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA, providing insights into the region-specific trends.

The global gadget insurance market was valued at $59.4 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $193.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 12.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Market Overview:

The Gadget insurance market report provides valuable insights into the plans and policies adopted by the topmost industry players to maintain their position in the market. The market leaders have been carefully evaluated based on their revenue size, service/product portfolio, regional presence, important plans & policies, and overall market growth contribution. The report also includes an analysis of significant business developments, including the introduction of new product launches, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, expansion, and others.

Market Segments:

The global gadget insurance market is segmented on the basis of coverage type, device type, sales channel, end user, and region. By coverage type, it is segmented into physical damage, internal component failure, theft & loss protection, virus & data protection, and others. On the basis of device type, it is divided into laptop & PCs, mobile phones & tablets, home entertainment devices, cameras and others. The mobile phones & tablets is further divided into android, iOS, and others. The android is further segmented into budget mobile phones & tablets and mid & high mobile phones & tablets. Based on sales channel, it is segregated into retail and online. By end user, the market is divided into business and individuals. By region, it is analysed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Regional Analysis:

The report evaluates the Gadget insurance market extent of North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. The North American market includes the USA, Canada, and Mexico. The European market includes France, Spain, Italy, Russia, the UK, Netherlands, Germany, and the Rest of Europe. The Asia-Pacific market includes India, Japan, China, Australia, Singapore, South Korea, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific. The LAMEA market includes Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East.

Investment Research:

The Gadget insurance market report also examines upcoming business opportunities across the industry, ensuring that shareholders are fully informed of the current investment prospects of the market. The report provides insights into recent developments and trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market, leading market players, and their shareholdings, and the COVID-19 impact on the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The report analyzes the profiles of key players operating in the global gadget insurance market such as Apple Inc., Asurion, AXA, AT&T, Inc., Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company, Bolttech, Chubb, CloudClover Insurance, Gadget Cover, Progressive Casualty Insurance Company, Samsung, Singtel, Safeware (One 80 intermediares), Tinhat, Worth Ave. Group, OneAssist Consumer Pvt. Ltd., and SquareTrade, Inc. (Allstate). These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the global gadget insurance market.

Key benefits for stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the gadget insurance market forecast from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of gadget insurance market overview.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the gadget insurance market segmentation assists in determining the prevailing gadget insurance market opportunity.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes an analysis of the regional as well as global gadget insurance market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

