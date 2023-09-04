Driving Safely Forward: India's Tire Pressure Sensor and Airbag Sensor Market Gears Up for US$ 684.6 Million by 2033! Persistence Market Research

India Tire Pressure Sensor and Airbag Sensor Market Analysis and Review by Sensor Type (Airbag Sensors and Tire Pressure Sensors)

New York, Sept. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The India tire pressure sensor and airbag sensor market is estimated to be valued at US$ 311.3 Million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 684.6 Million by 2033, at a CAGR of 8.2%. The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing demand for safety features in vehicles, rising government regulations, and growing automotive industry in India.



Introduction

Tire pressure sensors and airbag sensors are integral components of modern vehicles, contributing significantly to passenger safety and vehicle performance. These sensors play a crucial role in enhancing vehicle safety and reducing road accidents.

Executive Summary

The India Tire Pressure Sensor and Airbag Sensor Market is experiencing remarkable growth driven by the increasing emphasis on road safety, government regulations, and advancements in automotive technology. This report offers a detailed analysis of market dynamics, trends, drivers, challenges, and future prospects.

Market Overview

The India Tire Pressure Sensor and Airbag Sensor Market are expanding rapidly, thanks to factors such as growing awareness of road safety, the Indian government's safety regulations, and the automotive industry's commitment to innovation.

Market Drivers

Road Safety Imperative : Rising concerns about road accidents and fatalities are driving the demand for advanced safety technologies like tire pressure sensors and airbag sensors.

Rising concerns about road accidents and fatalities are driving the demand for advanced safety technologies like tire pressure sensors and airbag sensors. Government Regulations : Stringent safety regulations set by the Indian government mandate the inclusion of safety features, boosting the adoption of these sensors.

Stringent safety regulations set by the Indian government mandate the inclusion of safety features, boosting the adoption of these sensors. Automotive Advancements: Continuous technological advancements in the automotive sector are leading to the integration of advanced sensor systems.

Market Challenges

Cost Considerations : The cost of implementing these sensors can be a challenge for some vehicle manufacturers and consumers, particularly in price-sensitive markets.

The cost of implementing these sensors can be a challenge for some vehicle manufacturers and consumers, particularly in price-sensitive markets. Aftermarket Adoption: Retrofitting older vehicles with these sensors can be challenging and costly.

Technological Advancements

Ongoing research and development efforts in the India Tire Pressure Sensor and Airbag Sensor Market are focused on:

Developing sensors with enhanced precision, responsiveness, and reliability.

Integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning for predictive safety measures.

Competitive Landscape

The India tire pressure sensor and airbag sensor market is dominated by a few major players, such as

Analog Devices Inc.

Continental AG

DENSO Corp

Hella GmbH and Co. KGaA

Infineon Technologies AG

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

NXP Semiconductors NV

Robert Bosch GmbH

Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd and many more.

These players have a strong brand presence and a wide distribution network.

Recent Developments

here are some recent developments of companies in the India tire pressure sensor and airbag sensor market:

Sensata Technologies, Inc., a leading supplier of sensors and controls, announced in 2022 that it has expanded its manufacturing facility in Pune, India. The expansion will increase the company's production capacity of tire pressure sensors and airbag sensors.

a leading supplier of sensors and controls, announced in 2022 that it has expanded its manufacturing facility in Pune, India. The expansion will increase the company's production capacity of tire pressure sensors and airbag sensors. Robert Bosch GmbH, a German multinational engineering and technology company, announced in 2022 that it has opened a new research and development center in Bangalore, India. The center will focus on the development of new tire pressure sensors and airbag sensors.

a German multinational engineering and technology company, announced in 2022 that it has opened a new research and development center in Bangalore, India. The center will focus on the development of new tire pressure sensors and airbag sensors. Continental AG , a German automotive supplier, announced in 2022 that it has signed a partnership agreement with Tata Technologies Limited. The partnership will focus on the development and production of tire pressure sensors and airbag sensors for the Indian market.

, a German automotive supplier, announced in 2022 that it has signed a partnership agreement with Tata Technologies Limited. The partnership will focus on the development and production of tire pressure sensors and airbag sensors for the Indian market. DENSO Corporation, a Japanese automotive supplier, announced in 2022 that it has opened a new manufacturing facility in Chennai, India. The facility will produce tire pressure sensors and airbag sensors for the Indian market.

The major strategies adopted by the players in the market include:

Product development: Players are constantly developing new products to meet the changing needs of consumers.

Players are constantly developing new products to meet the changing needs of consumers. Expansion into new markets: Players are expanding into new markets, both domestically and internationally.

Players are expanding into new markets, both domestically and internationally. Acquisitions and mergers: Players are acquiring smaller players to expand their product portfolio and distribution network.

Players are acquiring smaller players to expand their product portfolio and distribution network. Partnerships and collaborations: Players are partnering with other companies to develop new products and reach new markets.

The market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, driven by the factors mentioned above. However, the market is also facing some challenges, such as the increasing competition from foreign players and the high cost of raw materials.

Market Segmentation

The India tire pressure sensor and airbag sensor market is segmented by:

Sensor type: Tire pressure sensors, airbag sensors

Tire pressure sensors, airbag sensors Vehicle type: Passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles

Passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles Sales channel: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket

Regional Analysis

The India tire pressure sensor and airbag sensor market is segmented by region into North India, South India, East India, West India, and Central India. North India is the largest market for tire pressure sensors and airbag sensors in India. This is due to the presence of a large number of automotive manufacturing plants in the region.

