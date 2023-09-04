Smart Toys Market Companies, Industry Current Trends, Application, Growth Factors, Development And Forecast 2032

This study provides an in-depth analysis of the global smart toys market, in terms of value, to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Smart toys are the modern-day toys, which possess artificial intelligence, and consist of a microprocessor, volatile or nonvolatile memory units, and input & output devices. These toys are often confused with educational toys, which do not possess artificial intelligence, and are used specifically for the purpose of learning. For example, a rhyme narrating toy cannot be considered a smart toy, although it is integrated with microprocessors.Request The Sample PDF Of This Report : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-toc-and-sample/2565 Modern-day smart toys are incorporated with speech recognition and speech synthesizers, which can be easily implemented in a software and hardware. In addition, sensors are being provided in many of the contemporary toys, which enable them to react to their surroundings, thereby making them more realistic.The growth of the s mart toys market is majorly driven by increase in disposable income among middle-income groups and advancements in technology to develop innovative and interactive toys. Moreover, increase in awareness towards the smart toys and availability of various types of smart toys for indoor & outdoor sports and educational purposes fuel the market growth. However, high cost of these toys acts as a restraint for growth of the market.The smart toys market is segmented on the basis of distribution channel, end user, type, and geography. By distribution channel, the market is categorized into online market, specialty stores, toy shops, and others.Based on end user, the market is bifurcated into Toddlers, Pre-Schoolers, School-going and Stripling. By type, it is classified into robots, interactive games, and educational robots.Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia (China, India, Hong Kong, Japan, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa). Presently, North America dominates the smart toys market; however, growth of Asia-Pacific is expected to surpass that of North America in the future. Growth in young population, rise in disposable income, and shift towards technology are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of Asia-Pacific smart toys market.The key players mentioned in this report are Dream International (Hong Kong), Hasbro Inc. (U.S.), Jakks Pacific (U.S.), Kids II Inc.(U.S.), KNEX Industries Inc. (U.S.), Konami Corporation (Japan), Leapfrog Entertainment (U.S.), Playmobil (U.S.), The Lego Group(Denmark), and Mattel Inc.(U.S.)

Key Benefits
• This study provides an in-depth analysis of the global smart toys market, in terms of value, to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
• A detailed impact analysis of the current trends, market size, and future estimations is provided.
• Key drivers and restraints of the market are explained to identify the prevailing market opportunities. 