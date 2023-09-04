Illinois Department of Labor Presents 2023 Labor Day Report

ILLINOIS, September 4 - Report highlights Department's focus on education, enforcement and community partnerships





SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Labor (IDOL) is recognizing and celebrating the achievements of working people, in Illinois and across the country this Labor Day, while also highlighting the important work done statewide by the employees of IDOL.





"We are particularly proud of IDOL's significant focus this year on reaching communities across the State to increase awareness of employment protections and strengthen enforcement," said Illinois Department of Labor Director Jane Flanagan. "We look forward to continuing our work on behalf of working Illinoisans in the year ahead, including implementing the Paid Leave for All Workers Act, administering a Women Building Infrastructure grant from the U.S. Department of Labor, and the continuing to expand IDOL's strategic enforcement efforts."



