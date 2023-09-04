Inspiro Triumphs with Three Stevies at the 2023 International Business Awards®

MANILA, Philippines, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspiro, the global CX outsourcing leader, was recognized for its outstanding achievements in three categories at the 20th Annual International Business Awards®. Inspiro was awarded the prestigious Silver Stevie® for Customer Service Executive of the Year, Customer Service Team of the Year, and Best Business Technology Pivot.

The International Business Awards are the world’s premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide—public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small—are eligible to submit nominations. The 2023 IBAs received entries from organizations in 61 nations and territories.

Rommel Regino, Inspiro’s Chief Operations and Sales Officer, was named Customer Service Executive of the Year for his exemplary leadership in driving the company’s global operations and business development efforts. The judges lauded Rommel for his “well-rounded approach to digital transformation and agent empowerment”, as well as his “unwavering dedication to customer service improvement.”

Inspiro was also honored in the Best Customer Service Team of the Year category for its over 20 years of providing excellence and innovation to an anchor client. Judges were “inspired” by the team’s “dedication to continuously drive improvements and ensure they deliver nothing but the best to the partnership.”

Lastly, Inspiro was recognized in the Best Technology Pivot category for its digital transformation program designed to improve customer and agent experiences and drive operational efficiencies. Judges commended Inspiro’s “commitment to digital transformation” that resulted to “significant improvements in agent performance, client satisfaction, and cost reduction.”

Yuji Hamamoto, Inspiro’s President and CEO, is extremely proud of the team’s achievements. “At Inspiro, we consistently go above and beyond to prioritize the well-being of our employees, foster strong partnerships, enhance customer experiences, and embrace innovative technologies. We are honored and grateful for this recognition of our accomplishments.”

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 230 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process in June and July.

“Nominations to the IBAs get better every year, and this year’s class of Stevie winners is the most impressive yet,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller.

Winners will be celebrated during a gala banquet at the Cavalieri Waldorf Astoria Hotel, in Rome, Italy on Friday, 13 October.

Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA.

About Inspiro

A global CX outsourcing leader, Inspiro empowers smart, secure, seamless, scalable, and satisfying customer experience (CX) across a network of 58,000 BPO and customer champions in 100 strategic locations. With delivery operations in North and Latin America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific, Inspiro supports every stage of the customer lifecycle through next-generation CX solutions integrating strategy, people, innovation, and analytics.

Inspiro is owned by Altius Link, Inc., a synergistic partnership between KDDI Corporation and Mitsui & Co., Ltd. This new company combines KDDI Evolva and Relia's expertise in contact centers, back-office operations, and information technology to create Japan's largest contact center by sales value. Altius Link aims to become a leading digital BPO and trusted partner to companies globally.

Contact: Raymond Boholano VP, Marketing and Corporate Communications raymond.boholano@inspiro.com