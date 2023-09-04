Fruit Sugar Market Size Anticipates a 4.8% CAGR Growth in the Forecasted Period, According to Reed Intelligence

Reed Intelligence projects that the global fruit sugar market size will expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%. North America has a substantial market for fruit sugars because of the growing interest in natural and clean-label products as well as increased health consciousness in the region.

Fruit Sugar is a term commonly used to refer to the natural sugars found in various fruits. The primary sugar found in most fruits is fructose, although glucose and sucrose are also present to varying degrees in some fruits.

The growth of the market is being driven by the increasing demand for natural sweeteners, the growing popularity of healthy snacks and beverages, and the rising disposable income of consumers in emerging markets.

The Fruit Sugar Market is segmented by product type, application, and region. By product type, the market is segmented into fructose, glucose, and sucrose. Fructose is the fastest-growing segment of the market, driven by the increasing demand for natural sweeteners. Glucose is the second-largest segment of the market, and sucrose is the third-largest segment of the market.

Market Dynamics

Natural sweeteners are becoming more and more popular as substitutes for artificial sweeteners. A natural sweetener called fruit sugar is made from fruits and vegetables. It is a better option than many other sweeteners because it is low in calories and has a low glycemic index.

Healthy food and beverage trends are becoming more and more popular. Fruit sugar has a low glycemic index and few calories, making it a wonderful option for use in healthful snacks and drinks. It is a wonderful source of minerals and vitamins as well.

Consumers' discretionary income is increasing in emerging markets. The demand for processed meals and drinks which frequently contain fruit sugar is rising as a result of this.

Report Scope

Report Metric Details Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 4.8% Forecast Period 2023-2031 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends Segments Covered Segmentation By Type

Berries Sugar

Citrus Fruits Sugar

Apple Sugar Segmentation By Application

Food and Beverage

Pharmaceutical Geographies Covered North America

Europe

APAC

Middle East and Africa

LATAM Market Drivers Increasing Demand For Natural Sweeteners

Growing Popularity Of Healthy Snacks And Beverages

The fruit sugar market refers to the production, distribution, and consumption of sugars derived from various fruits. These sugars primarily include fructose, which is a natural sugar found in fruits, and high-fructose corn syrup (HFCS), which is a sweetener derived from corn and used in various food and beverage products.

Here are some key points about the fruit sugar market:

Health and Nutrition Trends - Recent years have seen a rise in consumer health consciousness, which has resulted in a preference for fruit's natural sugars over processed sugars like sucrose (table sugar). The demand for products with less added sugar and sweeteners based on fruit has increased as a result of this trend.

Recent years have seen a rise in consumer health consciousness, which has resulted in a preference for fruit's natural sugars over processed sugars like sucrose (table sugar). The demand for products with less added sugar and sweeteners based on fruit has increased as a result of this trend. High-Fructose Corn Syrup - HFCS is a significant player in the fruit sugar market and is frequently used as a sweetener in the food and beverage sector. Because of possible health risks, particularly from excessive consumption, its use has been contested. Some producers have reduced or removed HFCS from their goods in response to consumer demand for healthier options.

HFCS is a significant player in the fruit sugar market and is frequently used as a sweetener in the food and beverage sector. Because of possible health risks, particularly from excessive consumption, its use has been contested. Some producers have reduced or removed HFCS from their goods in response to consumer demand for healthier options. Natural Fruit Sugars - Natural fruit sugars have become more and more popular as sweeteners in products. Fruit purees, concentrated fruit juices, and dried fruits are examples of natural sweeteners that can be employed in a variety of food and beverage applications.

Regional Analysis

North America has a substantial market for fruit sugars because of the growing interest in natural and clean-label products as well as increased health consciousness in the region. The need for fruit sugars in a variety of food and beverage applications is rising as North American consumers actively seek out healthier substitutes for refined sugars. The area's well-established food and beverage industry and the growing demand for natural and organic products are driving market growth.

Stricter regulations on food additives and rising consumer demand for natural sweeteners have made the European Union a significant market for fruit sugars. Fruit sugars are highly sought after because European consumers prefer minimal processing and straightforward labeling on their products. The region's emphasis on sustainability and the growing popularity of vegetarian and vegan diets have an impact on the market for fruit sugar products.

Because of the region's sizable population, shifting food preferences, and growing health consciousness, the industry is expanding quickly. Fruit sugars, along with other natural sweeteners, have a long history of use in traditional cuisine in countries like China and India, making them a well-known and largely accepted substitute for table sugar. Due to the influence of Western eating habits, growing disposable incomes, and more urbanization, this industry is growing.

Some Of Key Highlights For The Fruit Sugar Market

Global Fruit Sugar Market Size will approximately grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period 2023-2031.

will approximately grow at a during the forecast period 2023-2031. The market is being driven by rising consumer disposable income in emerging regions, a growing trend of healthy snacks and beverages, and an increasing need for natural sweeteners.

The market's fastest-growing sector is fructose, which is being driven by consumers' increased desire for natural sweeteners.

The market is divided into two main segments: food and beverage and cosmetics and personal care. The latter is expanding at the highest rate.

The biggest markets for fruit sugar are in North America, followed by those in Europe and Asia Pacific.

The market for fruit sugar is confronted with certain obstacles, including the growing rivalry from alternative natural sweeteners like stevia and monk fruit extract. Nonetheless, the aforementioned factors are anticipated to contribute to the market's continued growth in the upcoming years.

Key Players

Archer Daniels Midland

DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences

Tate & Lyle

TAT Nisasta

Xiwang Group

Shijiazhuang Huaxu Pharmaceutical

American Sugar Refining

Monk Fruit Corp.

Galam

Fruit Sugar Market Segmentation

Segmentation By Type

Berries Sugar

Citrus Fruits Sugar

Apple Sugar

Segmentation By Application

Food and Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Segment by Region

North America

Europe

APAC

Middle East and Africa

LATAM

Table of Contents

