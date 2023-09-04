Breast Imaging Devices Market Is Expected To Grow At A Rate Of More Than 5% With Rising Prevalence Of Breast Cancer As Per The Business Research Company's Breast Imaging Devices Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, Sept. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company, the breast imaging devices market size increased from $4.31 billion in 2022 to $4.53 billion in 2023, marking a notable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. The breast imaging devices market is expected to maintain its growth momentum, with forecasts indicating a size of $5.57 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 5.3%.



One of the key drivers behind the market's growth is the rising prevalence of breast cancer. Factors such as hormone replacement therapy (HRT), hormonal imbalances, menopause, and reproductive disorders have contributed to an increased risk of breast cancer. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), breast cancer is the most common cancer among women, impacting 2.1 million women annually and causing the highest number of cancer-related deaths among women.

Prominent players in the breast imaging devices market include Siemens Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Hologic Inc., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Philips Healthcare, Toshiba Corporation, and more. These major players are at the forefront of technological advancements and product innovations in the industry.

Strategic initiatives, including the launch of technologically advanced and innovative products, play a significant role in shaping the breast imaging market. Many companies are introducing cutting-edge devices to attract a wider customer base and maintain their competitive position. For example, Siemens Healthineers launched Mammovista B.smart in March 2021, a software solution based on AI technology that enhances breast image reading processes, reduces loading time, and aids radiologists in efficiently managing patient databases.

North America led the breast imaging devices market in 2022, with Asia-Pacific following as the second-largest market.

The global breast imaging devices market is segmented by product type, including Tomosynthesis, Breast Ultrasound, Breast MRI, Mammography, Nuclear Imaging, and other product types. It is further categorized by technology into Ionizing and Non-Ionizing, with end-users encompassing Hospitals & Clinics, Breast Care Centers, and Diagnostic Imaging Centers.

Breast Imaging Devices Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the breast imaging devices market size, breast imaging devices market segments, breast imaging devices market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 6,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

