New book offers holistic guide to the corporate and public sector leadership crisis
McMaster & Brown point to a new way for CEOs and public sector managers to re-think their approach to leadership.
Where this book stands out is its ability to set out the right conditions needed for people and organisations to thrive.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A new book published today by international management consultants, McMaster & Brown (Bite-Sized Books) entitled The Power of Clean Leadership - Learning to Lead with Integrity, introduces the concept of ‘Clean Leadership’ which they say points to a new way for CEOs and public sector managers to re-think their approach to leadership.
— Ruth Farenga, Next Level Leadership: Nine Lessons from Conscious Leaders
Author Adrian Brown said, “The pandemic and its aftermath have demonstrated what bad leadership looks like in both business and political arenas. For aspiring leaders and leaders who desire a new way of doing business, Clean Leadership provides a holistic guide and framework to make whole-scale transformation to revolutionise the way you and your colleagues work. We passionately believe that leaders need to stop focusing on shareholder value and shift their attention to creating the right conditions to make work a worthwhile experience for all and, in turn, create healthy and profitable organisations.”
Co-author Michael McMaster adds, “Leaders need to adapt and respond to a new way of working if they are to survive. We strongly feel it’s time for a business revolution. After the turbulent years of the pandemic, the furlough scheme, political resignations and chaos, and widespread redundancies, there is an urgent need to change how we build and run our businesses.”
Ruth Farenga, the author of Next Level Leadership: Nine Lessons from Conscious Leaders, said, “Where this book stands out is its ability to set out the right conditions needed for people and organisations to thrive.”
Jaye Cowle, Founder of Launch, the Happy Performance Marketing agency, who is B-Corp certified, said, “If the B Corp movement sets out to transform our economy to benefit all people, communities and the planet, then this new concept of Clean Leadership is the guidance and methodology/framework of how to create a strong positive company culture and confidently lead a people-first business that will excel.”
Julian Costley, publisher at Bite-Sized Books commented, “This is the third book in a series by McMasters & Brown entitled ‘Stories From The Edge’. The Power of Clean Leadership is now available through Amazon internationally."
About the authors
With over 40 years of expertise, Michael McMaster (creator of the intelligent complex adaptive systems theory) has dedicated his career to developing effective strategies that unleash individuals' true potential. Together with Adrian Brown, they reveal the key to unlocking genuine management intelligence within small and large organisations. Michael is a seasoned business owner, consultant, and prolific writer, along with Adrian, an expert with decades of experience in small and medium-sized businesses.
About Bite-Sized Books
Bite-Sized Books (BSB), now in its 9th year, is an independent publisher with a history of specialising in short-form books written by experts in multiple disciplines. Typical authors are senior politicians, academics, journalists and business leaders. More recently BSB has broadened its scope and now include novelists, poets, playwrights, essayists and other fiction and non-fiction writers. BSB publishes in the UK and distribute internationally through Barnes and Noble, Amazon, and bookshops throughout India.
