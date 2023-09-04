President von der Leyen participates in the Africa Climate Summit 2023 in Nairobi, Kenya

Tomorrow, 5 September, President Ursula von der Leyen will be in Nairobi, Kenya, where she will participate in the Africa Climate Summit (ACS) 2023.

President von der Leyen has been invited to deliver a statement during the high-level opening of the Summit, which will take place between 8:00 and 9:00 CEST.

Later, at +/- 11:30 CEST, the President will participate in a panel discussion on the “New Global Climate Finance Architecture”, along with the Presidents of Kenya and Ghana, the Prime Ministers of Egypt, the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, the Secretary-General of the UN and the President of the COP28.

The President’s opening speech, as well as her panel discussion, will be broadcast live on EbS.

In the margins of the Summit, President von der Leyen and the President of Kenya, William Ruto, will launch the Green Hydrogen Strategy and Roadmap for Kenya. This Green Hydrogen Strategy and Roadmap will be laid out with the support of Global Gateway, the EU’s investment strategy for the world, and it will set out Kenya’s ambitions to develop its own green hydrogen industry in the coming years.

This year’s ACS is co-organised by the Republic of Kenya and the African Union Commission, and it carries as a theme “Driving Green Growth and Climate Finance Solutions for Africa and the World”. The Summit will bring together Heads of State and Government, multilateral institutions, civil society, the private sector and the youth, to discuss how to face the challenges the climate change poses to Africa and to prepare the upcoming COP28, which will start at the end of November in Dubai.