Sarantos Surprises Fans with a Labor Day Treat: New Single and Video Drops Today

The prolific, chart-topping singer-songwriter releases “Labor Day” to celebrate the holiday while raising money for the Muscular Distrophy Association.

This song is a song everybody needs, but doesn’t know they do. Hopefully you won’t just listen to it once a year ”
— Sarantos

CHICAGO, IL, USA, September 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Songwriter, producer and poet, Sarantos, is proud to announce his heart-warming and powerful new single and video, “Labor Day”, available for streaming on September 4th.

The single is inspired by the end of summer and the beginning of fall, while also reflecting on the labor that we do throughout our lives to achieve our goals. Whether it be physical labor, mental labor or emotional labor, the song celebrates the universal power of hard work.

“This song is a song everybody needs, but doesn’t know they do. Hopefully you won’t just listen to it once a year,” Sarantos says.

Sarantos has won and been nominated for over 57 awards since 2014 and his songs, instrumentals and cues have had numerous media placements. He is the host of the “Songwriters Radio Show”, which is syndicated on iHeartRadio, Spotify, Spreaker, iTunes, TuneIn, Stitcher, Alexa & Google Play.

Proceeds from the single will be donated to Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA), the #1 voluntary health organization in the United States for people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases.


“Labor Day” is available on streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, and Soundcloud, as well as on Sarantos’ website.

For more information, please visit http://www.melogia.com.

Michael Stover
MTS Management Group
michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com

About

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

