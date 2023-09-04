Starr Names Christopher Magee Vice President, International Head of Financial Lines and Professional Liability

New York (ANTARA/Business Wire)- Starr Insurance today announced that Christopher Magee has joined Starr as Vice President, International Head of Financial Lines and Professional Liability, a new position focused on growing the business outside the U.S. and helping clients manage their risks around the world.









Chris has more than 25 years of financial lines management experience at large U.S. multinational insurance companies in the U.S., Canada, U.K. and Switzerland. Throughout his career, he has specialized in financial and professional liability risks.





A graduate of the University of Rhode Island, Chris recently relocated from London and will be based in New York City.





About Starr Insurance





Starr Insurance (or Starr) is a marketing name for the operating insurance and travel assistance companies and subsidiaries of Starr International Company, Inc. and for the investment business of C.V. Starr & Co., Inc. and its subsidiaries. Starr is a leading insurance and investment organization with a presence on six continents; through its operating insurance companies, Starr provides property, casualty, and accident and health insurance products as well as a range of specialty coverages including aviation, marine, energy and excess casualty insurance. Starr’s insurance company subsidiaries domiciled in the U.S., Bermuda, China, Hong Kong, Malta, Singapore, Switzerland and U.K. each have an A.M. Best rating of “A” (Excellent). Starr’s Lloyd’s syndicate has a Standard & Poor’s rating of “A+” (Strong).





















